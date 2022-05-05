Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is attracting interest from Juventus, Lazio and Barcelona ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been Chelsea's second choice goalkeeper since the arrival of Edouard Mendy

As per Adam Newson, Arrizabalaga has now attracted interest from several clubs abroad.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The report state that Juventus are keeping tabs on the goalkeeper with regard to a loan move, whilst Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is still open to the idea of reuniting with the goalkeeper which he broke the record transfer for during his time at Chelsea.

However, a switch to Italy would require the Spaniard to take a pay cut and for Chelsea to accept a loss on the price they paid for him.

Furthermore, Barcelona are interested but the report states that nothing is expected to come out of that unless they sell Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a sizeable fee.

The Spanish side need to reduce their wage bill this summer so could look to get rid of their German shot-stopper, but then Kepa would have to agree to join on even less money.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Thomas Tuchel has recently spoken about the future of Arrizabalaaga, admitting that he must have an honest conversation with him.

"We need to ask him, and we need to be honest with him. And he needs to be honest with us, this is the most important," Tuchel responded to reporters regarding Kepa's long-term future at the club,

"He is still our player, and we don't know about the situation with the ownership, what is possible and what is not. So first of all, he is our player, and he is a fantastic guy to deal with this kind of situation, which is not easy for him.

"We need to be honest first of all (with Kepa), and he has to stay fully involved like he is; yesterday in training, he was simply fantastic. Then he has to be open with us. For me, nothing needs to change as I like him a lot, and we need strong goalkeepers because it's a crucial position. But we need to reflect on it in the summer."

