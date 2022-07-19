Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea’s Latest Bid for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Is Set to Be Accepted

Chelsea look set to complete their third signing of the transfer window after bidding for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

There have been a lot of reports today stating that Chelsea have bid for Kounde, even from the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

However, there were contradicting reports from some other local journalists once the news broke.

Jules Kounde

Some Spanish outlets were claiming that Barcelona were winning the race and that they had agreed a four-year deal with the 23-year-old.

A lot of people were starting to think that this could be a similar situation to the Raphinha saga, that the Catalonian side eventually won.

Fortunately for Chelsea, news has started to break from Sevilla that the Blues are on the verge of having a bid accepted by the Spanish side.

According to Radio Sevilla, via Blue_Footy, they confirm that the Blues have tabled a proposal of more than €60million for the Frenchman.

The report also goes on to say that this offer is expected to be accepted by the Spanish side.

Kounde

As we know, anything can happen in the transfer window so Blues fans shouldn't pin their hopes on this deal.

However, it is positive to see that Todd Boehly and his team are being very active in trying to sign their number one target.

If they can get Kounde over the line then the Frenchman and Kalidou Koulibaly will be amazing replacements for Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who departed Stamford Bridge this summer.

