Report: Chelsea's Latest Bid For Wesley Fofana Is Over £70 Million

Though Leicester City have repeatedly stated that defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale this summer, Chelsea are continuing to push, with their latest bid being over £70 million for the defender.

The Blues have spent substantially this summer in a bid to bounce back from last season and it appears that figure will likely go even higher. They are heavily pursuing defenders to replace those who have departed, with the Frenchman being their current main target.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has again updated Chelsea fans on their club's pursuit of the young defender on Friday afternoon. Having seen their initial bids swiftly rejected, the Blues have returned to negotiations with a bid of over £70 million.

Jacobs states that, should this bid be rejected, it will not deter the west London club, who will continue to place offers. Brendan Rodgers has repeatedly said Fofana is not for sale but new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is unfazed by this.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Boehly has spent this summer heavily backing his manager Thomas Tuchel and wants to continue this. The Frenchman is Chelsea's number one target for the rest of the window and it seems the club will do everything they can to change Leicester's mind.

The Foxes have set a price tag of over £80 million, so it will be interesting to see if this current bid is debated by their hierarchy. Chelsea will certainly be testing their resolve in the coming weeks and will be hoping Fofana pushes for the move as well.