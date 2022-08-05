Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Latest Bid For Wesley Fofana Is Over £70 Million

Though Leicester City have repeatedly stated that defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale this summer, Chelsea are continuing to push, with their latest bid being over £70 million for the defender.

The Blues have spent substantially this summer in a bid to bounce back from last season and it appears that figure will likely go even higher. They are heavily pursuing defenders to replace those who have departed, with the Frenchman being their current main target. 

Wesley Fofana

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has again updated Chelsea fans on their club's pursuit of the young defender on Friday afternoon. Having seen their initial bids swiftly rejected, the Blues have returned to negotiations with a bid of over £70 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jacobs states that, should this bid be rejected, it will not deter the west London club, who will continue to place offers. Brendan Rodgers has repeatedly said Fofana is not for sale but new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is unfazed by this.

Wesley Fofana

Boehly has spent this summer heavily backing his manager Thomas Tuchel and wants to continue this. The Frenchman is Chelsea's number one target for the rest of the window and it seems the club will do everything they can to change Leicester's mind.

The Foxes have set a price tag of over £80 million, so it will be interesting to see if this current bid is debated by their hierarchy. Chelsea will certainly be testing their resolve in the coming weeks and will be hoping Fofana pushes for the move as well. 

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

‘Part of the Focus’ - Medical Expert on Wesley Fofana’s Injury Amid Chelsea Interest

By Charlie Webb46 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

‘There’s a Void There’ - Pundit on Chelsea Signing Marc Cucurella Over Manchester City

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

‘That Is Some Deal’ - Pundit on Carney Chukwuemeka Leaving Aston Villa for Chelsea

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Reece James versus Everton
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Everton v Chelsea | Premier League Opener

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Alonso
Transfer News

Barcelona Edge Closer To Signing Chelsea Full-Back Marcos Alonso

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Chelsea flag
News

Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Holds Talks With Chelsea

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Kai Havertz and Yerry Mina
News

Everton v Chelsea: Key Players Absent For Premier League Opener

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Chelsea Announce Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella Has Signed For The Club

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago