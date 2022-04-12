Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea's Levi Colwill Attracts Transfer Interest Amid Impressive Season on Loan

A whole host of clubs have shown transfer interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill amid his impressive season on loan, according to reports. 

The Blues youngster has spent the current campaign on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town, with the 19-year-old shining for the Terriers. 

It is his first loan spell away from the west London side, and a number of clubs are now said to be keen on making a move for him in the summer transfer window. 

imago1011253930h

According to Nathan Gissing, Colwill has attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move.

Some clubs in Europe also have him on their radar, therefore Chelsea could be set for a number of offers as they try to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed he will rejoin the squad for pre-season training in the summer, and then a final decision on his future will be made.

Reports last week revealed that the World and European Champions are set to receive offers for him in the upcoming transfer window, with Colwill showing a lot of promise throughout his loan spell.

imago1008928134h

He has played 27 games in all competitions for Huddersfield this season, scoring twice and assisting once from defence.

Fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are said to be another interested team, with the Eagles having Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on loan this season.

Colwill revealed his desire to succeed at the Blues back in December as he said: "Leaving on loan can be a path (to the Chelsea first team) but it’s on me to perform. If I keep working hard, anything can happen in life. I just take it day by day."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011268308h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Real Madrid 2-3 (AET) Chelsea | Champions League

By James Evans25 minutes ago
imago1011266357h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET) | Champions League

By Joel Middleton26 minutes ago
imago1011268850h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET): Blues' Valiant Efforts Undone as Madrid Win Champions League Quarter-Final in Extra Time

By Rob Calcutt28 minutes ago
imago1011133051h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Eye Chelsea's Emerson as Potential Alex Sandro Replacement

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011169456h
News

Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Real Madrid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010075105h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1008434006h (1)
News

Report: Juventus 'Continuing' Talks With Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms5 hours ago