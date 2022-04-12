Report: Chelsea's Levi Colwill Attracts Transfer Interest Amid Impressive Season on Loan

A whole host of clubs have shown transfer interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill amid his impressive season on loan, according to reports.

The Blues youngster has spent the current campaign on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town, with the 19-year-old shining for the Terriers.

It is his first loan spell away from the west London side, and a number of clubs are now said to be keen on making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Nathan Gissing, Colwill has attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move.

Some clubs in Europe also have him on their radar, therefore Chelsea could be set for a number of offers as they try to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed he will rejoin the squad for pre-season training in the summer, and then a final decision on his future will be made.

Reports last week revealed that the World and European Champions are set to receive offers for him in the upcoming transfer window, with Colwill showing a lot of promise throughout his loan spell.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He has played 27 games in all competitions for Huddersfield this season, scoring twice and assisting once from defence.

Fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are said to be another interested team, with the Eagles having Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on loan this season.

Colwill revealed his desire to succeed at the Blues back in December as he said: "Leaving on loan can be a path (to the Chelsea first team) but it’s on me to perform. If I keep working hard, anything can happen in life. I just take it day by day."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube