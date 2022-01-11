Report: Chelsea's Lewis Baker Rejects Ligue 1 Switch & Prefers England Move

Chelsea's Lewis Baker has had an offer from a French Ligue 1 club but rejected the move, according to reports.

The 25-year-old failed to secure a transfer away from the club last summer and has spent much of the season in the dark at Stamford Bridge.

As per Goal, Baker has rejected a move to France in favour of remaining in English football.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Baker made his first appearance of the season against Chesterfield on Saturday, his second for the club.

There has been an eight year gap between his debut for the Blues and appearance against Chesterfield, where he played in central defence.

Baker has had previous loan spells abroad in the Netherlands, Turkey and Germany with his last English move in 2019 with Reading.

The midfielder by nature is set to wait until his contract expiry at the end of the season to assess his options if Chelsea cannot find him an English move in the January transfer window.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The report continues to state that Baker is happy to wait until his contract expiry, hoping for a long-term deal in the English game next season at 'an upwardly mobile Championship club'.

The player, that has been with the club for over 16 years since youth level, played for Thomas Tuchel's side as a central defender in pre-season and once again featured there from the bench against Chesterfield but hardly impressed in a partnership with Malang Sarr.

Therefore, Chelsea will be looking to get him off the books during this window, with only a few months left on his Blues contract.

