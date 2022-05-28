Report: Chelsea's Lukaku Called Former Inter Milan Teammates to Say He Will Return

An Italian journalist has stated that Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has already called his old teammates at Inter Milan to inform them that he is returning to the club.

The 29-year-old has had a less than impressive season back at Chelsea, returning to the club he used to be at as a youngster.

As per Marco Barzaghi, via Sempre Inter, the journalist believes that Lukaku has already contacted his former teammates.

IMAGO / PA Images

The most recent reports have stated that Lukaku is on Inter's radar ahead of a potential loan move in the summer.

And now Barzaghi has stated that Lukaku has already contacted some of his old friends in Milan to confirm his return.

The journalist said: “Slowly they are going to put in place one box after another: it is still early and still almost impossible, but slowly.

“The story goes that he called many former teammates and told them: ‘Don’t worry, don’t cry anymore: now I’ll come back and we’ll go and get the second star, I’ll take care of it.”

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The Italian finalised by stating that Lukaku has been trying to find out if there is room for him to return to the Serie A this summer.

“It’s very difficult, but I like this story already: he made a mistake, he apologised and now he wants to try and see if there’s a chance of a sensational return, only on loan," he continued.

“We need the OK from the new Chelsea ownership and it’s all to be seen: but he has asked for a meeting and one of his trusted lawyers will try to see if Inter are willing. He is willing to cut his salary significantly and take what he was taking before he left.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea's record signing.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube