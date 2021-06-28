Report: Haaland And Kane Frontrunners as Chelsea Target World Class Striker

The Blues are still on the hunt for the missing piece of the puzzle.

Chelsea's main focus remains on signing a world-class striker, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with several forwards so far this summer, from Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to Villarreal's Gerard Moreno. Recent reports have even seen the Londoners linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

However, as per Goal, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland are the primary targets for Chelsea this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a world-class striker to his squad after becoming European Champions EFE/Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA

With Olivier Giroud sending his entourage to work a way out of Chelsea and Tammy Abraham set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, the Blues main focus is on signing a world-class striker.

The Blues are set to put their focus on two proven goalscorers, in Totteham's Golden Boot winner Kane and Borussia Dormtund's Haaland.

Tottenham's Harry Kane is attracting interest from Champions League winners Chelsea and Premier League Champions Manchester City Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Kane has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea with Pep Guardiola's men the firm favourites to land the England international should he leave north London.

The 27-year-old is considering his future at Spurs as he eyes winning team trophies, something Spurs have not won since 2008 after lifting the League Cup.

Chelsea have been linked with Kane previously, with reports stating that the Blues were 'very insistent' on signing the striker.

However, any deal would be made difficult by Tottenham and Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell to Chelsea.

Haaland scored 41 goals in as many games for Dortmund last season Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

The Norwegian Haaland has been heavily linked with Chelsea but with the Blues quoted £150 million for the 20-year-old, Roman Abramovich must decide whether to pay the fee.

Thomas Tuchel's side are showing 'strong interest' and are keen to try to negotiate a deal to bring Haaland to the club this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

Chelsea are trying to piece together a transfer plan for the Norwegian by allowing a host of players to leave the club this summer and Haaland remains the main target alongside Kane.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

