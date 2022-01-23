Report: Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is 'Dream Signing' for Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has got his eyes on 'dream signing' Marcos Alonso to fill in at left-back, according to reports.

The Chelsea star is usually his side's substitute option at left-back but in the absence of Ben Chilwell, Alonso has had to fill his shoes on the left flank.

So far in the west London club's 2021/22 campaign, Alonso has featured a total of 27 times and is currently essential to manager Thomas Tuchel's plans.

As reported by MARCA, via Sport Witness, Alonso described as Diego Simeone's 'dream signing' and is a long-term target for the Madrid-based side.

The report goes on to state that Simeone had Alonso lined up back in 2019 as a potential replacement for, then Atletico left-back, Filipe Luis.

Simeone's interest in the Spaniard comes from his well-rounded approach to the game, insisting that he 'has it all'.

Alonso's defensive and offensive abilities, as well as his capacity to adapt to a back three and keep a cool head, have all caught the Argentine manager's eye.

Instead of acquiring Alonso, Simeone ended up signing Renan Lodi back in 2019 and the Brazilian defender has made a total of 102 appearances since moving to Spain.

With a contract that expires in 2023, Alonso has been linked with a move away from west London as early as this summer.

As reported, back in December, by the Transfer Window Podcast, the 31-year-old told his representatives to look for new clubs that could offer him regular game time to boost his chances of making the 2022 World Cup squad.

