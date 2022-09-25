Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax

Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.

Chelsea had a bid worth £50million rejected for Mexico and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the final days of the summer transfer window, but he remains their priority for the midfield position at the moment.

Alvarez desperately pushed for the move to Chelsea in the summer, but Ajax, having already lost a huge bulk of their squad to teams like Manchester United and Bayern Munich, would not let the player leave so close to the end of the window.

Chelsea still have him on their radar, and are expected to pursue him in January.

Chelsea have Edson Alvarez as a priority. IMAGO / Pro Shots

The midfielder stayed professional after the deal fell through, despite missing training to try and force it. Chelsea remain interested, and have ear marked him as the man they want going forward.

This is the clubs view, Graham Potter however may have a different idea about things, and may look to other players to suit his system better. If he deems Alvarez is not the player for his system, Moises Caicedo could become an option.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea do in January and where they choose to strengthen, but it will likely be midfield. And for now, it could likely be Edson Alvarez.

