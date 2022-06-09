Report: Chelsea’s Move For Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus is on.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer with the Blues in hot pursuit.

Jesus has been out of favour with City this season despite being their only out and out striker, and with the addition of Erling Haaland, game time for the 25-year-old may be cut drastically short.

Jesus has scored 95 goals and contributed 45 assists in 236 games since joining the Manchester-based side in 2017. He's also won a staggering amount of silverware in his time up north.

Manchester City Achievements:

4X Premier League

1X FA Cup

4X EFL Cup

2X FA Community Shield

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to London rivals Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta making Jesus his number one target this summer.

The pair have worked together at Manchester City in the past and it’s been suggested that a lack of Champions League football wouldn’t be an issue for the Brazilian.

A fee appeared to be an obstacle in the race for his signature, with Arsenal valuing the forward at around £10M lower than City’s £50M asking price.

However, according to Terry Flewers, a reliable journalist, Gabriel Jesus to Chelsea ‘is on’ as Manchester City drop their asking price to £40-42M. In addition, Jesus has just one year left on his current deal with Manchester City.

With Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea being under threat, the Blues will possibly dip into the transfer market, and It’s been suggested by Christian Falk, that boss Thomas Tuchel would like to work with Jesus.

