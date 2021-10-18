Report: Chelsea's Offer to Antonio Rudiger 'Deemed Disrespectful' Amid Contract Stand-Off

Chelsea's first contract offer to keep defender Antonio Rudiger at the club has been 'deemed disrespectful' by the German and his entourage, according to reports.

This news comes as several European clubs line up bids for the 28-year-old, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG the most heavily linked.

Now, as per Le 10 Sport, Rudiger has deemed Chelsea's initial contract offer as disrespectful amid interest from Europe.

Rudiger is happy at Chelsea, admitting earlier this month: "I feel good where I am now."

However, Chelsea's initial contract offer is not good enough to convince the German to sign on.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues, showing that he is a key player but he wants a contract to reflect his importance and the Chelsea manager wants him to stay.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about Rudiger's contract?

"I hope that they will find the solutions," Tuchel said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

He added: "We hope they find solutions and everything I can say, like you said, he has played excellently since a long time and is very consistent on a high level.

"He is very calm, focused. It is not a distraction for him. Everything is in place. Give the things the time they need, sometimes it is longer and sometimes it is fast. It is nothing new. No news from my side."

