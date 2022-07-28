Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson Set For Loan Move To Reading

New Chelsea recruit Omari Hutchinson has only recently hung up his Arsenal colours for a switch to Stamford Bridge, but with places few and far between in Thomas Tuchel's squad, the youngster is set to join Reading FC on loan. 

The move will add to the growing number of Blue incomings and outgoings already confirmed this summer such as, Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. 

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson celebrating for the U21s after scoring against Chelsea.

The 18-year-old had been with the Gunners since joining their U12 level and signed his first professional contract with them in 2020, but after being left out of the club's pre-season tour of the United States, the midfielder decided it was the time to leave. 

Chelsea confirmed the signing of the Jamaica international earlier in the month, and although they've kept both of his fee and the length of his contract undisclosed, it is expected that he is to be as a long-term investment. 

The move to Reading FC is viewed as part of that process, with the report from TEAMtalk detailing that the Championship side have had their sights set on the starlet since his time at Arsenal, and will be the perfect place to gain some professional experience. 

Omari Hutchinson

The youngster warming up for Arsenal's Premier League match v Wolves.  

Many young players who sign for the top Premier League teams have come back from EFL loans looking like a man who can fight for a place in their starting XI, and Chelsea's hopes won't be any different. 

