August 24, 2021
Report: Chelsea's Plan for Transfer Window Ahead of August 31 Deadline Revealed

The club's could have a busy final week.
Chelsea's transfer plans have been revealed ahead of the deadline next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have already signed Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Betinelli this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano,  Chelsea's transfer plans have been revealed.

Romano reports that Saul Niguez, who has been heavily linked to Chelsea, is 'one of the possibilites. The midfielder has the chance to leave Atletico Madrid on loan this summer and the Blues will decide whether to bring him in this week.

A new midfielder isn't a priority for the Blues but they are open to taking up a late opportunity with Atletico offering Saul, 26, to Premier League clubs this summer.

The signing of the midfielder would see him come in as the fourth choice central midfielder behind N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

If Saul is a success in London, Chelsea could make a permanent move as there could potentially be a £34 million to £40 million option to buy the midfielder.

However, Chelsea's priority remains in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are still working on a deal to Kounde, with Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

The Blues are expected to complete the move for the defender as Kurt Zouma has been deemed as one of the most likely to depart the club.

Chelsea will need to trim their backline quickly before proceeding ahead with a move for Kounde but this could happen in the next few days.

The club are set to have a busy final week in the transfer window.

