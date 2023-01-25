Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto

Chelsea have a new priority in January for the remainder of the window, and it's Lyon full-back Malo Gusto. Chelsea are now adamant on signing the defender before the end of the window.

A bid has already went in, but it has been rejected by Lyon. Chelsea are expected to try again in the coming hours.

Gusto is open to the move and has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Lyon do not want to lose the player but would likely sell if the right price came in.

Chelsea's priority in January is Lyon defender Malo Gusto. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's priority in January is now Malo Gusto and they are pushing to sign the defender.

There is a full agreement on personal terms with Gusto and Chelsea, and the contract is a long-term one. Chelsea have offered all their news signings long-term contracts in a bid to keep with FFP regulations.

Lyon have hope of keeping Gusto until the summer but are starting to look at alternatives in case he does leave. One of those players is Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey.

Gusto would like the deal to be wrapped up as soon as possible and does not see himself at Lyon beyond the end of the window. Chelsea are expected to try in the next few hours with a £25million bid.

The deal's faith lies with Chelsea. Lyon want to keep the player but the right fee would see Gusto leave the club in January.

