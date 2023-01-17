Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are now fully focusing on a midfielder in January and they are speaking to a number of players with the thoughts of signing them.

It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target.

Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could lose Conor Gallagher in January if they allow him to leave with many clubs interested.

They have identified the midfielder as a position that needs fresh faces and are working to try and bring some in.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is the priority for Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now working on bringing a midfielder into the club and have made signing one a priority.

Moises Caicedo tops the list, Chelsea are massive admirers of the player and are expected to bid for him above anyone else in the coming days.

There are discussions ongoing with other players as that has been reported to be the way Chelsea do business. Romeo Lavia is likely to be one of the players they are in talks with.

Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram is another option Chelsea could potentially look at.

In terms of other players Chelsea have shown interest in recently, Khephren Thuram from Nice and Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach are two midfielders they could move for if they miss out on Caicedo.

Chelsea are adamant they want a midfielder this month, and are willing to sign one above all else for the second half of the season. One to keep an eye on.

