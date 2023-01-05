Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez Has Now Stopped

Chelsea's pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is currently at a standstill with no further negotiations planned. Benfica want a higher sum of money than Chelsea were willing to offer.

Chelsea at one stage last week looked like they were in the process of wrapping up a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez, things change and that couldn't look further from reality right now.

The Blue's did not send Benfica a transfer fee that they were happy with and the negotiations between the two clubs have now stopped with no further plans for any more on the horizon.

It will now be up to Chelsea if they want to choose to pursue Enzo Fernandez again.

Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez is currently over.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez has now come to a stop due to the fact the English club did not offer Benfica a fee they felt was acceptable.

Chelsea offered €‎85million to Benfica, but the Portuguese club wanted a fee of around €‎120million which is the player's release clause.

Todd Boehly and Chelsea were hoping to pay the deal in installments due to the fact a one off payment of €‎120million could affect them on financial fair play. Benfica wanted a one off payment, so negotiations became a problem.

It's now entirely up to Chelsea whether they feel there is still a chance the deal can be done. Negotiations are currently stopped with no plans for further ones, but if Chelsea come back to the table with a better offer that may change.

The deal is off for now, and Enzo Fernandez will stay a Benfica player until things change.

