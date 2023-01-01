Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez Is Now Really Advanced

Chelsea's pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has now been described as really advanced.

Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez has been described as really advanced, and the deal is moving closer to being completed. Chelsea are pushing alongside Enzo Fernandez for the deal to happen.

The fate of the deal ultimately lies with Benfica and what they decide to do, but the feeling is the growing pressure and the fact the deal is near impossible to turn down is forcing the hand of the Portuguese team.

A final answer is expected soon by Benfica.

Benfica originally did not want to sell Enzo Fernandez in January unless the release clause was met. Chelsea are paying more than the release clause in order to be able to pay in a more preferable manner.

The Portuguese club were caught off guard by the bid from Chelsea and it is now completely their decision. Ben Jacobs has stated that Chelsea are awaiting feedback from Benfica regarding the deal.

Chelsea are confident they will sign Enzo Fernandez, and everything at the moment is pointing towards that happening.

The only way the deal falls apart is if Benfica refuse to sell, which considering how much the player is pushing seems very unlikely at this stage.

