Report: Chelsea Reveal Preference in Hunt to Sign Erling Haaland

Chelsea have made a decision over how much they are willing to spend to land Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's men are looking to bring in a new striker during the summer transfer window and Haaland is being targeted as the number one option.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of £68 million which is valid from next year, however Chelsea are keen to try and land him this summer.

As per 90min, they claim the Blues are prepared to offer up to £150 million for the Norwegian. The thinking behind the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge is that a big bid will be too hard for Dortmund to turn down.

But they are also reporting that Chelsea do have a preference in how much they wish to pay for Haaland. Although the Champions League winners would be prepared to splash up to £150 million, they would prefer to agree a deal in the region of £135 million.

Haaland is currently on his pre-season break ahead of reporting back to Dortmund before the new season.

Chelsea have also shortlisted Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as possible alternatives, with the latter being a favourite of owner Roman Abramovich.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

