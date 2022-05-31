Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Prepared to Take 50% Pay Cut to Re-Join Inter Milan

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut in order to re-join Inter Milan this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian enjoyed the most successful spell of his career in Milan and has struggled since his club-record move to Chelsea last summer.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Lukaku is ready to take a 50 per cent pay cut to return to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old's lawyer has met with his former club regarding a potential loan move this summer.

However, the Serie A side cannot afford a permanent move for their former star, and must instead try to convince Chelsea to allow him to leave on loan this summer.

The financial issues at the Milan-based club means that it would be impossible for them to re-sign Lukaku on a permanent deal just a year after selling him for £97.5 million.

Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a move but it will depend on Chelsea's stance and whether they will let him leave.

The report finalised by stating that Inter can 'welcome him back on loan' but this will be tricky as Chelsea may not settle for a loan move.

It has also been reported that Inter Milan are considering offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal due to Chelsea's need for defenders.

The Blues would reportedly be reluctant to accept a paid loan deal worth less than €20 million and would demand a €70 million purchase obligation in the deal.

