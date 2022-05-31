Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku 'Pushing Hard' for Inter Milan Return

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is reportedly 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter Milan this summer.

Lukaku ended the season as Chelsea's top scorer, with 15 goals in all competitions, but has struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system.

According to La Repubblica, via Sempre Inter, Lukaku is 'pushing hard' to return to Inter Milan after a poor spell at Chelsea.

Lukaku's lawyer has met with the Italian club to discuss a move back to the San Siro.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously opened up on reports linking the Belgian with a return to Inter.

He said: I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me! It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting!

"It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are."

Lukaku has struggled to nail down a consistent place in Chelsea's starting XI this season, with Kai Havertz playing the majority of games.

The forward conducted a controversial interview back in December with the Italian press in an attempt to repair his relationship with the Inter fans, which seems to have damaged his season, as he criticised Tuchel's system and discussed a return to Italy one day.

It remains to be seen as to whether Lukaku will remain a Chelsea player this summer, with Inter Milan unlikely to be able to afford a fee close to what the Blues paid for their club-record signing last summer.

