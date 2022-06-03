Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Due to Inter Preference

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku rejected a chance to move to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur as he wishes to return to Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

The forward looks increasingly like he will depart Chelsea this summer after a miserable return to Stamford Bridge.

As per Italian journalist Fabio Bergomi, via Sport Witness, Lukaku has rejected a move to Chelsea's rivals Spurs.

imago1011966136h

“I won’t be able to say everything because I can’t, but on Lukaku there is total convergence,” Bergomi said.

“The news has been silenced, he only wants Inter, he doesn’t want any other solution. I give you a total gem: he also rejected Conte’s Tottenham. He wants the Nerazzurri because he would be the leader."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The journalist then continued to reveal what Chelsea would demand for a move to happen but also discussed the 'problem' with any return to Inter this summer.

imago1011940324h (1)

He continued: “The formula that I learned today is that of the very high onerous loan, Chelsea want at least €20m of onerous loan. Inter want to get him for around €80/90m, paying €20m and postponing the rest over the years.

“What’s the problem? Not everyone knows that at Inter there is a great leader who is Dzeko. Or Dzeko has the maturity to understand to make way for Lukaku, otherwise there could be frictions.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the forward, with his Chelsea career looking in doubt as Thomas Tuchel is set to rebuild his squad this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010999727h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Antonio Rudiger Best Moment Following Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011032440h (1)
News

Mason Mount Pens Emotional Antonio Rudiger Farewell Following Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1012407013h
News

Emerson Palmieri Makes Honest Admission About 'Good Club' Chelsea Ahead of Loan Return

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1012194349h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Antonio Rudiger Replacement Following Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011716735h (1)
News

Emerson Palmieri Hasn't Spoken to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prefer Romelu Lukaku Bayern Munich Switch Over Inter Milan Due to Robert Lewandowski Interest

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1011716735h (1)
News

'Let's See What Happens' - Emerson Would Be 'Very Happy' With Chelsea Return After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1012214158h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku Leaves

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago