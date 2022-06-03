Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Due to Inter Preference

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku rejected a chance to move to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur as he wishes to return to Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

The forward looks increasingly like he will depart Chelsea this summer after a miserable return to Stamford Bridge.

As per Italian journalist Fabio Bergomi, via Sport Witness, Lukaku has rejected a move to Chelsea's rivals Spurs.

IMAGO / PA Images

“I won’t be able to say everything because I can’t, but on Lukaku there is total convergence,” Bergomi said.

“The news has been silenced, he only wants Inter, he doesn’t want any other solution. I give you a total gem: he also rejected Conte’s Tottenham. He wants the Nerazzurri because he would be the leader."

The journalist then continued to reveal what Chelsea would demand for a move to happen but also discussed the 'problem' with any return to Inter this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

He continued: “The formula that I learned today is that of the very high onerous loan, Chelsea want at least €20m of onerous loan. Inter want to get him for around €80/90m, paying €20m and postponing the rest over the years.

“What’s the problem? Not everyone knows that at Inter there is a great leader who is Dzeko. Or Dzeko has the maturity to understand to make way for Lukaku, otherwise there could be frictions.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the forward, with his Chelsea career looking in doubt as Thomas Tuchel is set to rebuild his squad this summer.

