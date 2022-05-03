Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to Reject AC Milan Transfer Due to Inter Loyalty

Romelu Lukaku is set to decline a move to AC Milan in the Serie A if they submit an offer for him as he does not wish to upset fans of former club Inter, according to reports.

The forward has struggled for form in his second spell at Chelsea, arriving for a club-record fee in the summer, seeing him linked with a return to Italy.

However, as per the Evening Standard, Lukaku will decline a return to Milan if it is to Inter's rivals AC.

imago1011451018h

The report states that the forward does not wish to upset Inter fans anymore than he already has after leaving the club in the summer to return to Chelsea.

He participated in a controversial interview last year to try and repair his relationship with the Inter fans but this did the opposite and also damaged his bond with the Chelsea faithful.

It was recently revealed that Lukaku is said to be 'exploring other options' amid his potential departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

imago1011653027h

However, it has since been said that his priority is to remain at Chelsea and turn his fortunes around.

Although he has featured 40 times for the Blues in all competitions this season, many of those features have not come from the start as he has been frustrated with a lack of game time in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel has preferred Kai Havertz in attack.

Reports recently stated that Lukaku is concerned about his future at Chelsea, with talks set to be held in the summer to decide under the new ownership as he could look to leave or stay and fight for his place.

imago1011667755h
