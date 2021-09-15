Report: 'Not True' - Chelsea's Rumoured Swap Deal for Leroy Sane Rubbished

September 15, 2021
Report: Chelsea's Rumoured Leroy Sane & Timo Werner Swap Deal Rubbished

Not happening.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested in signing Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in a potential swap deal in January, according to reports in Germany.

It is believed that fellow German Timo Werner would be involved in such a transfer, despite only joining the Blues last summer. 

However, these reports were soon silenced by one of football's top journalists.

sipa_34913876

In a tweet, Christian Falk commented on the rumours of the suggested deal.

He said: "NOT TRUE is that Leroy Sane would agree to a swap deal with Timo Werner between Bayern Munich and Chelsea this winter."

Sane joined the German champions last summer from Manchester City on a five-year-deal, and has since recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances for the club.

Werner has enjoyed similar numbers to his fellow countryman, with 27 goal contributions in 56 games for the Blues.

sipa_35063112

Despite an impressive record at the West London club, many believe that Werner has struggled at Chelsea, with the striker missing a number of key chances in front of goal.

He has only started twice this season, featuring for just over an hour in the Super Cup and playing the full match in the Blues' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Sane on the other hand has featured seven times for Bayern so far this campaign, with two goals and four assists to his name.

During the international break, both players were on hand to contribute for their national team. Werner scored a goal in each of Germany's World Cup qualifying games, with Sane netting against Liechtenstein and Iceland. 

