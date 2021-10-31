Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Report: Chelsea's Stance on Eden Hazard Return Revealed Amid Newcastle United Interest

    Chelsea's stance on signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid has been revealed, according to reports in Spain.

    The Blues have been linked with a move to bring the Belgian back to the club after his departure in 2019.

    As per Dundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea would be interested in bringing the winger back to the club.

    Hazard left Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a staggering £89 million plus add-ons to complete his switch to the Bernabeu.

    The 30-year-old's time in Spain has been hit by injury after injury, limiting him to just 25 starts and 52 appearances since his arrival.

    It has previously been reported that Chelsea have 'sounded out' Hazard over a potential switch in January with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs.

    Real Madrid are keen to get rid of the player, trying to recover part of the €115 million that they paid Chelsea to sign Hazard and Blues owner Roman Abramovich's desire to bring Hazard back to England could prove to be key if a deal is to happen.

    However, a deal may not make sense unless Chelsea sell first. The Blues are stacked in attacking areas with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi all fighting for a place in the front three.

