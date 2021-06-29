Report: Chelsea's Stance on Real Madrid Star Raphael Varane Revealed

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their backline in the summer.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane in recent months, according to reports.

Following his side's Champions League success, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is planning a major squad revamp in a bid to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title.

The German boss is aiming to bolster his centre-back options in particular, and Varane has been previously named as a potential target for the west Londoners.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

According to Eurosport, Chelsea aren't convinced that the Frenchman will move to England, but are still pursuing a move for the four-time Champions League winner. It is worth noting though, that the club looking at other options to provide more versatility at the back.

Varane is also being targeted by Manchester United, but Chelsea's rivals are more likely to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal.

With there being uncertainty around the future(s) of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, the Premier League side wish to introduce some freshness into their defence.

Varane, 28, is assessing his options after a ten-year trophy-laden spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is being targeted by some of Europe's top clubs. He has established his status as one of the world's best and most solid defenders in recent years.

(Photo by Oscar J Barroso/Sipa USA)

The defender's Euro 2020 campaign came to an end on Monday as France lost to an inspired Switzerland side on penalties.

With just one year remaining on his current deal with Madrid, the Spanish giants would want to hold talks regarding the World-Cup winner's future at the club to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

Chelsea were initially linked with swoops for David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano, but were beaten to the chase by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube