Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Already Underway With 'Key Areas' Identified

Chelsea's summer transfer plans are already underway with some key areas being 'identified', according to reports. 

The Blues have been struggling with injuries this season but were unable to sign anyone during the January transfer window as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Thomas Tuchel already has his sights set on the summer market as the west London side begin preparations for next season. 

imago1009393599h

According to the Evening Standard, the German boss is expecting to have some sense of control over the club's plans for the summer and has already 'identified' some key areas to improve on.

The club are expected to make a fresh move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana also being 'tracked' as they look to strengthen the defence.

Read More

Declan Rice of West Ham and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni have been suggested to help improve the midfield, with Conor Gallagher also expected to return to the side from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Ousmane Dembele, who was speculated to be joining in January but will remain at Barcelona until the end of the season, is also believed to be a target when his contract expires in the summer.

imago1009106959h

As it stands Chelsea will be losing the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as their contracts expire in June.

Only one major permanent first team signing has been made during Tuchel's time at the club, with Romelu Lukaku joining in August 2021.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008930473h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Already Underway With 'Key Areas' Identified

just now
imago1009106959h
Transfer News

Barcelona President Reveals Ousmane Dembele's Thoughts On Contract Renewal

45 minutes ago
imago0026610616h
News

Chelsea To Experience Use of 'Robot Referees' at Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1008823116h
Transfer News

Report: Harvey Vale Plans Revealed Should He Sign New Chelsea Contract

1 hour ago
imago0026610616h
News

Confirmed: How to Watch Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

2 hours ago
imago1009320223h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Charlton Athletic Youngster Mason Burstow

3 hours ago
imago1007964635h
Transfer News

Report: Decision on Ashley Cole's Chelsea Future Set to Be Made Following Everton Offer

4 hours ago
imago1009018109h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in Talks With Harvey Vale Regarding New Contract

4 hours ago