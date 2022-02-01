Report: Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Already Underway With 'Key Areas' Identified

Chelsea's summer transfer plans are already underway with some key areas being 'identified', according to reports.

The Blues have been struggling with injuries this season but were unable to sign anyone during the January transfer window as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Thomas Tuchel already has his sights set on the summer market as the west London side begin preparations for next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Evening Standard, the German boss is expecting to have some sense of control over the club's plans for the summer and has already 'identified' some key areas to improve on.

The club are expected to make a fresh move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana also being 'tracked' as they look to strengthen the defence.

Declan Rice of West Ham and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni have been suggested to help improve the midfield, with Conor Gallagher also expected to return to the side from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Ousmane Dembele, who was speculated to be joining in January but will remain at Barcelona until the end of the season, is also believed to be a target when his contract expires in the summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As it stands Chelsea will be losing the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as their contracts expire in June.

Only one major permanent first team signing has been made during Tuchel's time at the club, with Romelu Lukaku joining in August 2021.

