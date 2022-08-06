Report: Chelsea's Third Offer For Wesley Fofana Likely To Be Accepted
Chelsea's next offer for Leicester centre-half Wesley Fofana will have a very realistic chance of success, according to Ben Jacobs.
The Blues have submitted two offers for the Frenchman previously, however, the Foxes have been firm on their stance.
The next offer for Fofana will be 'significant and more than fair', suggesting that a move might not be too far away.
It was earlier reported that a bid in the region of £70 million was turned down by Brendan Rodgers, although the two teams are getting closer to reaching an agreement for the 21-year-old.
Fofana only played 12 games last season after picking up a long-term injury in pre-season. He has been labelled as a promising talent though.
Chelsea have Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr has their current centre-back options. Marc Cucurella can also play there.
It looks like it is only a matter of time until Fofana is holding up that blue shirt.
