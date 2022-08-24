Report: Chelsea's Third Wesley Fofana Bid Not 'Too Low'

The Blues' pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Foana has become increasingly drawn out, though recent reports state their third bid for the player is not as far off as some other reports claim.

Wesley Fofana is the primary target for Chelsea as they look to close out their transfer window, though negotiations with Leicester have proven to be very difficult. The west London club recently saw their third bid rejected, though it reportedly is not far off the asking price.

Though other reports claim the opposite, CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs provided Chelsea fans with a bit of hope regarding their club's pursuit of the Frenchman on Tuesday. According to Jacobs, the latest bid from the west London club is not far from an acceptable figure.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have always been reluctant to break the transfer record for Fofana and are looking for a lower base fee with 'stronger' payment terms as a result.

The Blues know that the 21-year-old has become extremely unsettled by their approach and hope to lean into this in their pursuit of a lower fee.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leicester have seen Chelsea pay up for other players this window, such as Marc Cucurella. Fofana is instrumental to their fortunes next season and will only be willing to let the defender depart should their seemingly outlandish demands for him be met.

