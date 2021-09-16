Report: Chelsea's Timo Werner Emerges as Possible Target for Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The German moved to the Blues last summer from RB Leipzig and accumulated 27 goal contributions in 52 games in his debut season at the club.

Despite these impressive numbers many believe Werner has struggled at times since his arrival in English football, a far cry from his form at his previous club.

According to Sport Bild via Football.London, Dortmund have Werner on a shortlist of players who they may look to sign should Erling Haaland leave the club next year. The Norwegian has rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, and was heavily linked with Chelsea over the summer.

Despite having the most goal contributions in the whole squad last season, the Blues man has featured very little at the start of the current campaign.

The arrival of club record signing Romelu Lukaku has seen Werner drop to the bench, with the former scoring four goals in four games since returning to Stamford Bridge.

Dortmund's reported target may not have been as prolific at Chelsea as he was at Leipzig, but he was able to make some key contributions for the side towards the end of last season.

He assisted Hakim Ziyech's goal against Manchester City that sent the Blues to the FA Cup final, as well as scoring the opener in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Werner was on the bench for Chelsea's Champions League win against Zenit on Tuesday night.

