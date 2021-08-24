Report: Chelsea's Tino Anjorin Attracting Interest From Several Clubs

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is attracting attention from several clubs around Europe, according to reports.

The midfielder rarely featured last season and still finds himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

As per Adam Newson, the midfielder is attracting attention from clubs in the Championship, Bundesliga and Switzerland.

The news follows reports that Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow are in talks with Chelsea over the youngster.

The Blues have seen several academy graduates leave the club already this summer with Dynel Simeu and Tino Livramento joining Southampton whilst Marc Guehi left for a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace, with Conor Gallagher joining the Eagles on loan.

Anjorin has several midfielders ahead of him at Stamford Bridge and with rumours linking Chelsea to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, Anjorin's departure looks likely.

It is yet to be revealed as to whether Anjorin will depart Stamford Bridge on a loan deal or permanent transfer this summer.

Thomas Tuchel admitted that there is a pathway for youngsters in his Chelsea side following news that Trevoh Chalobah is set to stay at the club.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Always. Always, always, always and the door is always open," Tuchel told reporters on youngsters having a chance to break into the first team, as quoted by Goal.

"Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it. The mix between big name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"This is what makes the club special. And when you look in the photo when we raise the trophy in Champions League there are so many boys from the academy in this photo.

"That makes it special and this is how it has to be. It’s always about the mix. At the same time, there are no gifts on this level. You have to earn your way, you have to overcome obstacles."

