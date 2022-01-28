Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea's Tino Anjorin Set for Championship Loan Move Amid Southampton Interest

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is set to depart the club and embark on a loan move in the Championship, according to reports.

The midfielder spent the start of the season on loan in Russia but was recalled after sustaining an injury.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, it looks like the Chelsea youngster will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Championship.

imago0049551420h

This comes after reports linked the 20-year-old with a permanent transfer to Southampton in January.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

Read More

After Ralf Rangnick's departure to Manchester United, a decision was made for Anjorin not to return to Russia once he recovers from his injury. 

imago1006992800h

And now he is set to return to the Chelsea loan army, with a host of Championship clubs interested in securing his signature.

It is unclear as to where he will move to but up to four clubs in England's second division are interested in taking him on loan for the remainder of the season as he recovers from his injury and searches for game time.

Chelsea will then likely re-evaluate his place in Thomas Tuchel's plans before deciding the next step as Southampton could make a move for yet another Chelsea youngster at the end of the season.

