Report: Chelsea's Transfer Plans After Romelu Lukaku Pursuit Revealed

Chelsea will turn their attention to signing Sevilla star Jules Koundé after they announce the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Blues are very close to completing a £97.5 million for Lukaku, whose move to Stamford Bridge on a reported five-year contract is expected to be announced by the club by the end of the week.

It was reported recently that Chelsea and Sevilla are holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

As per Goal, Chelsea will switch their focus on negotiations with Sevilla over a swoop for Koundé after they announce the signing of Lukaku this week.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has been outlined recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, with the current Chelsea man preferring to remain in England amid interest from West Ham.

However, it has also been mentioned that Chelsea could turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the France international's contract.

Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

It has also been stated that Sevilla are hunting for a new centre-half to prepare of Koundé's exit, with Chelsea aiming to bolster their backline to compete on all fronts this season.

Additionally, Koundé was not involved in Sevilla's latest pre-season friendly, as it was thought that he would soon make a switch to Stamford Bridge, but Zouma's reluctance to be involved in the deal could have impacted the move.

