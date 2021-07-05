Report: Chelsea's Transfer Pursuit For Inter Milan Star Achraf Hakimi is Set to Finally Come to an End

The saga is set to finally be over.

Chelsea's transfer pursuit of Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi is set to finally come to an end after a long drawn out process with the player choosing to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Blues, according to reports.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the full-back but the Moroccan is set to join the French club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Hakimi is flying ot Paris to undergo his medical and become a new PSG player.

Hakimi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

It was previously reported that Hakimi had agreed terms with PSG as Inter Milan will receive €60 million with €10 million in add ons, bringing the deal to a total of €70 million.

Chelsea never made an official bid for the player but were in talks with Inter over offering Marcos Alonso as part of the deal.

With the wing-back off to Paris, the Blues could look for an alternative in Wolves' Adama Traore as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad.

Hakimi will not be playing his football in London next season Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Romano goes on to report that Chelsea target Sergio Ramos will also sign for the Parisians this week.

With Chelsea set to lose out on one of their defensive targets, Ben White has been identified as a possible alternative if Tuchel decides to strengthen his backline this summer.

Tuchel has previously admitted that his side need 'one or two' new signings this summer if they are to compete at the top of the Premier League next season.

The German said: “Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

