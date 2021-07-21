Report: Chelsea Striker Ike Ugbo Agrees Personal Terms With K.R.C. Genk Ahead of Move

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo has agreed personal terms with Belgian side K.R.C. Genk ahead of a permanent move away from London, according to reports.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the striker has agreed personal terms with Genk, who have been leading the race for his signature.

Photo by YORICK JANSENS/Belga/Sipa USA

Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV have also approached Chelsea to sign the forward but Genk are confident in completing the deal

Fulham have shown interest in Ugbo but are set to miss out on the forward.

Ugbo began his career with Chelsea at under-10 level and turned professional for the club back in 2015.

Since then, the striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/Sipa USA

Last season was the 22-year-old's most successful and has attracted the interest of fellow Belgian side Genk whilst on loan at Cercle Brugge.

Chelsea are clearing out many of their loan players and academy graduates this summer before Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad ahead of a title challenge next season.



Ugbo has travelled with the Chelsea squad for their training camp in Dublin, Ireland this week so it remains unclear as to when any move for the forward will be finalised.

