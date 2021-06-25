Report: Chelsea Reveal Hakim Ziyech Valuation Amid AC Milan Interest

Chelsea's valuation of midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been revealed amid AC Milan's interest in the Moroccan, according to reports.

Ziyech has been linked with a move away after a tough first season in England, with Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan interested in signing the Champions League winner.

According to Tuttosport, via Sempre Milan, Chelsea are looking for at least €35 million in order to sell Ziyech, but could accept a loan offer with an option to buy - similar to the deal that saw Fikayo Tomori move to AC Milan.

Ziyech could be set to depart Chelsea after just a year in London Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

With the departure of Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan are looking for a quality replacement in attacking midfield and Ziyech is top of their wish list.

The Italians are also interested in bringing Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the club.

AC Milan have also been heavily linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, despite signing a new deal.

What has been said about Ziyech's future?

Former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

Dutch legend Van Basten also weighed in on Ziyech's future: "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

"It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

