Report: Chicago Fire are yet to Recieve Chelsea's bid for Gabriel Slonina

MLS side Chicago Fire are still waiting to recieve a final bid from Chelsea for thier 18 year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal would be worth around $10 million plus additional add on fees.

The young American was of interest to Real Madrid however the MLS side rejected a bid from the 14 time European champions as they didn't deem their bid good enough.

If a deal where to go through, then it is being reported that Slonina would be loaned back to Chicago Fire due to Chelsea having Edouard Mendy and Kep Arrizabalaga as their goalkeeping options.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The goalkeeper was born in 2004 and holds the record as the youngest goalkeeper in history to play in the MLS. He also has 15 MLS apperances to his name with 7 clean sheets. Which is very impressive from the young man.

Talks have been reported to have stated when Roman Abramovich was still owner of the club, however sanctions prevented their from being an real deal.

As well as Slonina, Chelsea are eyeing up the free transfer of Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha however that deal would depend on the future of Spaniard Kepa.

