Report: Christian Pulisic Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

Christian Pulisic could be set to leave Chelsea in the summer in search of another club. The American has had a largely disappointing time at Stamford Bridge, and a new challenge may be best for him right now.

There has been a lot of interest in Pulisic in recent months, with AC Milan being one of the clubs that have looked into the possibility of signing him.

Pulisic is currently injured, but things are not expected to change between now and the summer.

Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea in the summer. IMAGO / News Images

According to Simon Phillips, Christian Pulisic could be set to leave Chelsea next summer, and actually could have left the club this month if he wasn't injured.

Graham Potter does like Pulisic but with the attacking influx that has came into the club this month it's unlikely he is going to be a major part of the plans going forward.

AC Milan have interest in Pulisic from abroad but in terms of Premier League interest there has been a lot of reports suggesting Newcastle could make a move for the player.

AC Milan are a club with interest in Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Sportimage

Pulisic is a player with bundles of talent but it has not always translated onto the pitch at Chelsea. A move at this stage of his career may be best for him and the club.

Nothing imminent regarding Christian Pulisic for now, but there is expected to be a move for the player in the summer and he is not expected to be at Chelsea beyond the summer.

