Report: Christian Pulisic Dortmund Reunion Possible

With his unfortunate injury struggles and inability to nail down a spot in the Chelsea lineup, it is hardly a surprise that Christian Pulisic is constantly linked with a move away. The latest potential club is one he is very familiar with: Borussia Dortmund.

According to Bild Sport, the American forward 'can clearly imagine' a return to Dortmund in the future. Though the player himself can see it happening, he would have to take a large reduction in salary to facilitate it.

IMAGO / Action Plus

A potential January exit has been discussed in the past, but this report claims that it 'seems impossible' that the 24-year-old departs Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window.

A summer transfer is much more likely, to Dortmund or anywhere else. The Blues are said to be prepared to let the American depart over the summer for a 'manageable fee', though a specific number was not mentioned within the report

Pulisic's abilities have never been in question, it has always been more of a question of consistency as well as durability. A change of scenery is likely best for all parties involved, so look out for exit rumors picking up in the future.

