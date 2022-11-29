Skip to main content
Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumors Downplayed

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's potential exit is often reported on but has been downplayed by new reports.

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea career has been a mixed bag thus far. Promising runs of form have been followed by constant injury issues, preventing him from fully catching on with the club, and leading to constant rumors about a potential departure from Stamford Bridge.

According to Florian Plettenberg, rumors of an exit are currently unfounded. Pulisic has been linked to clubs like Newcastle, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund recently but Plettenberg has labeled these links as 'not hot'.

The reporter says he has been told the American wants to stay at Chelsea through the January transfer window in a bid to work his way into Graham Potter's long-term plans. 

Despite this, the door has still been left open for a move in the future, with Plettenberg claiming that talks could take place if an interesting and viable option is brought forward to the 24-year-old following the conclusion of the World Cup. It remains to be seen if one will come to fruition. 

