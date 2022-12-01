Report: Christian Pulisic Has 'No Desire' To Renew Contract

The future of forward Christian Pulisic is a constant source of discussion amongst the Chelsea fanbase. Fans seem to be split on whether or not the American has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic's contract is set to expire in June 2024, meaning a decision must be made by the club soon. Reports emerged earlier this week and, if they are to be believed, the player himself may be making the decision for Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liam Twomey of the Athletic has claimed that Pulisic has 'no desire' to extend his contract and, in turn, his stay at Stamford Bridge. He is said to be happy at the club, so this decision has not been made for any reasons related to that.

Rather, the American believes his career has stalled at Chelsea and he needs a move in order to progress as a professional. Things may change with the arrival of Graham Potter but this is the current situation.

Given the time remaining on his contract, a transfer is very possible in the next two windows, given Pulisic does not have a change of heart in regards to a renewal.

Read More Chelsea Stories: