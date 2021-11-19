Report: Christian Pulisic 'Not Happy' at Chelsea Despite Injury Lay-Off

Christian Pulisic in happy at Chelsea despite being highly rated at the club, according to reports.

Since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, Pulisic's career at Chelsea has been heavily affected by injuries.

It has seen a frustrating stop start time for the 23-year-old with his best form coming post-lockdown in 2020 as he helped Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification for the 2020/21 season which the Blues went onto be victorious.

But after contracting Covid-19 in August and then sustaining an ankle injury on international duty with the USMNT in September, the Chelsea star has been limited to just four appearances this season in all competitions.

He made his return for the Blues against Malmo with a 16 minute cameo, before playing five more minutes against Burnley prior to the international break.

As the medical room numbers lower, Pulisic faces competition for places in the attacking wide roles as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi all vie for two roles.

But as per the Daily Star, Pulisic's future in west London is 'up in the air' with the American 'not happy' with his situation at Chelsea.

He remains 'highly rated' by the European champions and Thomas Tuchel 'sees a potential future star' in Pulisic.

But Pulisic expected to play a larger role than he has currently done so after replacing Eden Hazard who left for Real Madrid.

With games coming thick and fast in Chelsea's hectic fixture schedule until the end of the year, Pulisic will get his chances but that hinges on him staying fit, something he has struggled to do this season.

He is available to face Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League and if he gets the chance, he has to grasp the opportunity with both hands otherwise he can have no complaints over his place on the bench at Chelsea.

