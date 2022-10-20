Report: Christian Pulisic Set To Stay At Chelsea

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea career has been hit and miss for the most part, but Graham Potter could be about to offer him a second chance to rejuvenate his career. Pulisic will be hoping it is finally the birth of something great at Chelsea.

The American travels to the World Cup in November, and a run of great form in that tournament could rise the confidence ahead of the return of the Premier League in late December.

It looked like Pulisic could leave in January under Thomas Tuchel, but times have changed.

Christian Pulisic is set to stay at Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, Christian Pulisic is now set to stay at Chelsea, in what is a massive U-turn for his career under Graham Potter.

Potter is a big fan of the American, and is keen to continue working with him and trying to help him explode in England the way he did at Borussia Dortmund.

Graham Potter is a fan of Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Chelsea manager has been known for his ability to improve players, and has a great track record of doing so at Brighton. Potter's play style also might fit Pulisic a bit more than Tuchel's did, which is a boost for the player.

There was interest in Pulisic from clubs like Manchester United and Leeds United, but the player now looks set to fight for his place and earn his keep at Chelsea under Graham Potter.

Read More Chelsea Stories