Report: Christian Pulisic Set To Stay At Chelsea This Season

Linked to a move away all summer, American forward Christian Pulisic will reportedly stay at Chelsea this upcoming season.

With minutes proving harder and harder to come by, forward Christian Pulisic has discussed the possibility of a move away with the Chelsea hierarchy this summer. 

Since arriving from German side Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6 million move, the American has endured a stop-start life at Chelsea. Patches of form have been followed by brutal injury luck, and the 23-year-old has now fallen out of favor with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Having only been on the pitch for 76 minutes across the Blues first 4 domestic matches, Pulisic again voiced his desire to depart in search of consistent minutes, though he is set to be disappointed.

Christian Pulisic v Real Madrid

According to Paul Tenorio, the Blues are unwilling to grant Pulisic a loan move this summer. There was interest domestically by way of Manchester United and Newcastle as well as abroad, but Chelsea wish to keep hold of him this upcoming season.

The American's contract has two more years and he was open to extending it to facilitate a loan move, but Chelsea were not interested.

Christian Pulisic

Given the impending World Cup and his prominent role within the American national team, the 23-year-old is in search of consistent minutes to build up his form in preparation for this. He will now have to hope he can earn more minutes at Stamford Bridge. 

