Report: Christian Pulisic Speaks About His Chelsea Future

IMAGO / PA Images

Christian Pulisic has been speaking about his future at Chelsea.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from the club a lot in recent weeks, and he has spoken about about what could possibly happen in a recent interview.

There is interest in Pulisic from a number of clubs. Premier League clubs have expressed their interest, as well as Bundesliga clubs who also feel he could be a good fit.

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in the way of Pulisic leaving.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Christian Pulisic has been speaking about the possibility of him leaving Chelsea in the coming months amid speculation his time at the club could be soon over.

Speaking about the situation, Pulisic had this to say, “Right now I’m absolutely back at Chelsea and focused and ready to finish the season, but you know how things work in football. Things change quickly and anything can happen.”

Interesting choice of words from Pulisic, who certainly does not rule out the chance he could leave the club in January. The chances of it happening are likely to be high.

Christian Pulisic and Jorginho vs Aston Villa

Chelsea are likely to allow Christian Pulisic to leave the club.

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in the player, and Newcastle United have long standing admiration for the player.

Lack of game time is likely the reason Pulisic is thinking of moving on, and things are expected to become a bit clearer in the next few weeks.

