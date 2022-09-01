Skip to main content

Report: Christian Pulisic Was Of Interest To Newcastle United

As Chelsea continue their business before the transfer deadline, it is believed Christian Pulisic was a target for another Premier League club.
The American, who is said to be keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge, was the subject of a move to Newcastle who in the past day were keen to sign the winger, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

Pulisic's subsitute appearances for Chelsea at the start of this season have been very underwhelming and it looks like with Newcastle cooling their interest, he is set to stay at Stamford Bridge where he will hope he can start to find some form.

Pulisic apparently held talks with Chelsea about leaving, but according to the Athletic, the club's hierarchy blocked any chance of a move for him.

Pulisic could certainly have been a good signing for Newcastle, as he would strengthen a group of attacking players that already contains the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Holgate

Pulisic has struggled to impress at the start of this season

According to Downie, the deal with Newcastle broke down due to Chelsea feeling they had no replacement for the winger, so the Magpies were forced to end talks.

