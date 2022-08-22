Report: Christian Pulisic Won't Get To Leave Chelsea This Summer

Thomas Tuchel had accepted the potential departure of Christian Pulisic this summer, but with no place to go, it seems the winger will be staying in West London.

Reports from the past week had detailed that Manchester United had been leading the way for the American's signature in an expected loan deal, but it appears their heads have been turned, and they've now all but dropped the pursuit.

Pulisic in action versus Man Utd last season. IMAGO / Colorsport

The USA international was particularly receptive to a switch to the Red Devils, in hopes of guaranteeing more minutes in the most difficult league in Europe, which would best help him prepare for the Qatar World Cup this winter.

However, according to the latest update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, he is set to remain a Blues player as Man Utd aim to secure Antony from Ajax instead, and with no other offers or swap deals planned at this stage, the 23-year-old is stuck.

Tuchel has handed him three short cameos since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, despite his team struggling to produce very much from attack, so it can be understood why Pulisic was desperate for playing time elsewhere.

Pulisic during his cameo against Leeds United. IMAGO / News Images

Nevertheless, with a challenging campaign ahead maybe supporters will be seeing a lot more of the winger, as he sits and waits for his turn to prove himself once again.

