Skip to main content

Report: Christian Pulisic Won't Get To Leave Chelsea This Summer

Thomas Tuchel had accepted the potential departure of Christian Pulisic this summer, but with no place to go, it seems the winger will be staying in West London. 

Reports from the past week had detailed that Manchester United had been leading the way for the American's signature in an expected loan deal, but it appears their heads have been turned, and they've now all but dropped the pursuit. 

Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo

Pulisic in action versus Man Utd last season. 

The USA international was particularly receptive to a switch to the Red Devils, in hopes of guaranteeing more minutes in the most difficult league in Europe, which would best help him prepare for the Qatar World Cup this winter. 

However, according to the latest update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, he is set to remain a Blues player as Man Utd aim to secure Antony from Ajax instead, and with no other offers or swap deals planned at this stage, the 23-year-old is stuck.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel has handed him three short cameos since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, despite his team struggling to produce very much from attack, so it can be understood why Pulisic was desperate for playing time elsewhere. 

Pulisic v Leeds

Pulisic during his cameo against Leeds United. 

Nevertheless, with a challenging campaign ahead maybe supporters will be seeing a lot more of the winger, as he sits and waits for his turn to prove himself once again. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ziyech for Ajax
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech's Brother Hints At The Chelsea Winger Returning To Ajax

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Is Now Prepared To Sell Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Connor Dossi-White
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech To Ajax Deal Gains Traction As Winger Flies To Amsterdam

By Luka Foley
Jorginho
Match Coverage

'We Conceded, We Lost Our Heads'- Jorginho On Chelsea's 3-0 Defeat To Leeds United

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Alternative Forward Options As Aubameyang Deal Stalls

By Luka Foley
Marc Cucurella v Leeds
News

'We Lost Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Chelsea Humbling

By Owen Cummings
Marc Cucurella v Leeds
Match Coverage

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leeds
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned From Leeds United vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards