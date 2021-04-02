Report: Christian Pulisic 'would be more willing to leave Chelsea this summer' than Timo Werner to aid Erling Haaland transfer

Christian Pulisic is a possible candidate to leave Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side this term, set back by injuries, and has failed to find his feet under Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic found his bright form during the international break with the USMNT, but a report from CaughtOffside suggests that the American could potentially depart this summer.

They report that Chelsea may have to sell players before they can try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and the links of Timo Werner being involved in a deal were quickly rubbished.

But CaughtOffside claim that Pulisic 'would be more willing to leave' this summer, however he wouldn't push a move through. There is a reported recognition from both parties that a departure could be the best option.

It states that Pulisic's inability to find his feet fully in England could be down to the ever-changing managerial situation in west London.

This is in contrast to previous reports that Pulisic hasn't decided anything on his future and will wait until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has recently admitted that he feels he is in the best shape, excited for what is to come at Chelsea.

"For me personally, going back to the club level, I'm excited. I'm feeling confident."

He added: "As I've said, I feel the best I've felt in my game, so I'm excited for what's to come. I'm feeling good, the guys are feeling good as it seemed here.

"It always feels good, of course, to get on the scoresheet. It's definitely going to help build some confidence."

