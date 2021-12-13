Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Would Welcome Potential Loan Move to Barcelona

Author:

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic would welcome a potential loan move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The US Men's international missed out on seven weeks of action at the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury and has since struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Due to Chelsea's wealth of attacking options, Pulisic may benefit from a loan move elsewhere.

imago1008392660h

As per El Mundo Deportivo, Pulisic would welcome a move to Barcelona, if they were to enquire about a loan move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Xavi's side are in desperate need of reinforcing their squad following a run of poor results that has seen them drop to 18 points behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

Read More

Pulisic, who has already spent three years playing football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, is well accustomed to playing football abroad and a move may benefit him.

imago1008213517h

He has only made six league appearances this season so far, four of which have come from the substitute bench.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, who are both out of contract at the end of the current season.

They appear to be leading the race for Azpilicueta's signature of all the clubs interested, while Rudiger looks set to join the likes of Real Madrid, should either of them leave.

