Report: Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Should Be Wrapped Up Before World Cup

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea should be official before the World Cup.

The World Cup is next month, and Christopher Nkunku's transfer to Chelsea should be wrapped up before the tournament begins. The news broke last week about the player agreeing personal terms with Chelsea, now all that's left is the two clubs finalising a deal.

Nkunku is ready to join Chelsea, but he will not move until next summer. Leipzig were unwilling to part ways this summer as they had no replacement, and Benjamin Sesko will be that replacement next year.

The deal is close, and Todd Boehly has met with Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff on a number of occasions.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is very close.

According to SportBild in Germany, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is set to be wrapped up before the World Cup begins next month. The Premier League finishes on November 12th, and reports suggest the deal will be done by then.

The two clubs are finalising a deal now for the striker, who has already agreed personal terms with the club and signed a pre-contract agreement ahead of his move.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has already agreed personal terms/

Chelsea are looking to bypass the release clause and pay and sign Nkunku now due to fears of other clubs hijacking the deal next summer. Real Madrid and Manchester United have interest, and Chelsea will not take a chance.

Christopher Vivell is close to becoming Chelsea's new technical director, as the London club complete a raid like operation on the German club.

