Report: Christopher Nkunku Could Wait For Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest
At the moment the signing of Christopher Nkunku looks nailed on for Chelsea. Media briefings have slowed down, but that is usually the case in a deal of this magnitude, and it's usually a good sign.
Chelsea have already had a medical done for the player, and he has already agreed personal terms with the Blue's, but there are reports circulating that the French forward could await the approach of Real Madrid.
The Blue's will have to be wary of any interest from Real Madrid, and try to seal the deal as soon as they can.
According to Caught Offside, Christopher Nkunku could be interested in waiting for Real Madrid, which could spell bad news for Chelsea's pursuit of the player.
Chelsea have been in negotiations with Nkunku for a number of months, and are confident of sealing the deal. The Blue's have an advantage over Real Madrid, and are still expected to complete the signing.
But Madrid could still hijack it, and that may force Chelsea to act even quicker to secure the deal and finalise the signing of Christopher Nkunku.
Nkunku has been on form for Leipzig lately, and will face Manchester City in the Champions League if he has not left the club by then.
The saga is not over yet, but Chelsea are in control, with one eye on Real Madrid.
